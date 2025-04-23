Open Extended Reactions

Teen sprinting prodigy Gout Gout will represent the green and gold at senior level for the first time, after being named in the Australian squad for this year's World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

The 17-year-old headlines the selections released by Athletics Australia on Wednesday following the 2025 Australian Championships, where his blistering pace and impressive times on the track have made headlines both at home and across the globe.

Gout will take on the world's best in the 200m, an event in which he clocked 19.84 seconds recently, albeit wind assisted, to win the Australian 200m title. That run was the second-fastest by an athlete under 20 years of age under all conditions, quicker than Usain Bolt's 19.93 in 2004.

Gout Gout celebrates his win in the boys under-18 200m at the Australian All Schools Athletics Championships Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"I'm super excited to be picked to run the 200m in Tokyo at the World Championships!" Gout said.

"That's what we've been aiming for. I'm looking forward to September being part of my first Australian senior team and looking forward to seeing what I can do against the best of the best."

Gout's selection marks another huge step in his rise up the sprinting ranks. Just last weekend, he competed in the famous Stawell Gift, finishing second in his heat. Unfortunately he was unable to reach the final after giving up a more than nine-metre handicap that proved too much to overcome in his semifinal.

Gout joins a squad featuring five-time global medallist Eleanor Patterson and Paralympic champion James turner, as well as a host of other national stars.