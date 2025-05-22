Open Extended Reactions

STOCKHOLM -- Conor Garland's two power-play goals helped the United States beat Finland 5-2 to reach the semifinals of the ice hockey world championship on Thursday.

Trailing 2-1 in the middle period, the Americans needed 71 seconds to turn things around when defenseman Zeev Buium put home a rebound at 23:53 before Garland's second goal restored the U.S. lead.

Garland had given the U.S. a 1-0 lead 4:50 into the game when he received a cross-ice pass from Logan Cooley to beat goalie Juuse Saros from the right circle.

Finland tied it at 1-1 on Eeli Tolvanen's power-play goal. Patrik Puistola scored from the slot on another power play 7:46 into the second period for Finland to take a 2-1 lead.

The Americans added two more goals in the third. Shane Pinto added the fourth 5:52 into the final period and captain Clayton Keller finished the scoring into an empty net.

The U.S. team hasn't won a medal since taking bronze in 2021.

The Finns have been waiting for a medal since they won gold in 2022.

In Herning, Denmark, last year's runner-up Switzerland marched to the semifinals by blanking Austria 6-0.

Later, Canada plays Denmark in Herning, and Sweden faces titleholder Czech Republic in Stockholm.