Open Extended Reactions

Norway's Joergen Graabak, a four-time Olympic champion in Nordic combined, announced his retirement Friday, nine months before the 2026 Olympics, saying he is looking forward to "new adventures."

The 34-year-old, who is the most successful Olympic combined skier of all time, won gold in individual large hill and team large hill at both the 2014 Sochi and 2022 Beijing Olympics.

"It has been an amazing journey, and I am incredibly grateful for all the people I have had the opportunity to share it with," Graabak said in a Norwegian Ski Association press release. "I have been both skilled and lucky to have experienced great moments and results -- but equally important is everything I have learned, and everything I have experienced along the way.

"Now I am looking forward to new adventures," he added.

Ivar Stuan, the Norwegian combined sports director, said Graabak would have been a contender for an Olympic medal in Italy.

"But I have great respect for the choice he has made," Stuan said. "Norwegian combined sports have a lot to thank Joergen for. He is without a doubt the combined athlete of all time in an Olympic context.

"Four gold and two silver is a huge achievement, especially considering how few events we have compared to some other sports. Such a decision is respected just nine months before the next Olympics. A golden boy is leaving."

Graabak was recently selected for Norway's combined team for the upcoming season.

He is also a three-time world champion and most recently won silver in the individual large hill and bronze in the team large hill events at this year's world championships in Trondheim, Norway.