Actress Anne Hathaway is part of a consortium of investors and sports industry leaders that are joining forces to acquire the Red Bull Italy SailGP Team, the international sailing league announced Tuesday.

Following an acquisition by the Muse Sport consortium, the new ownership of the Italian SailGP team is led by Muse Capital founding partner, Assia Grazioli-Venier, and luxury brand entrepreneur and actress Jessica Chastain's husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, with one of the world's most decorated sailors, Jimmy Spithill, as CEO and co-owner.

"Anne brings both vision and values to the table. We hope her involvement encourages more people to look under the hood of this league and realize this is not our grandfather's sailing," Grazioli-Venier told ESPN. "Her presence reflects the kind of team we're building - one with heart, talent, and purpose."

Grazioli-Venier added that Hathaway, a longtime friend of Passi de Preposulo, was drawn to SailGP because of the "rare global platform where men and women compete together on the same team at the highest level," as well as the league's ability to communicate with its fanbase across digital, broadcast and experiential channels."

Led by Grazioli-Venier, Muse Sports is the sports advisory platform of Muse Capital. Its portfolio includes the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League, Women's Professional Baseball League, Sports Innovation Lab and Just Women's Sports.

The acquisition marks the first women-led ownership group for the global racing championship.

"The reality is most team owners in this ecosystem don't look like us," Grazioli-Venier said. "Having a women-led ownership group sends a message - not of optics, but of performance."

With Red Bull as title partner, the new ownership group will focus on growing commercial viability of the mixed-gender championship and becoming one of the most innovative and brand-driven presences in the championship.

"Changing the face of sailing requires transformation both on and off the water - it takes a shift in culture. It demands new pioneers and changemakers who are ready to reimagine the future of our sport. The formation of a women-led ownership group marks a significant milestone in that journey," Fiona Morgan, SailGP's Chief Purpose Office, said to ESPN.

According to SailGP, the league is experiencing record demand for team sales. In the 2025 season, 10 of the 12 teams are now privately owned or operated. With team valuations growing every year, SailGP is now selling teams in excess of $50 million.

The Rolex SailGP Championship is an annual global championship taking place in 12 cities across the globe, with 12 national teams battling it out in identical 50-foot foiling catamarans, racing over 60 miles per hour. Currently, the Italy SailGP team stands in eighth place in championship rankings.

The championship returns next month the sixth stop of the 2025 season for the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix on June 7-8.