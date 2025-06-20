Open Extended Reactions

Potential 2026 WNBA draft lottery picks Flau'jae Johnson of LSU and Olivia Miles of TCU will play for USA Basketball in the upcoming FIBA Women's AmeriCup competition in Santiago, Chile.

The 12-member squad, made up of top college players, was announced Thursday. It was picked by USA Basketball's women's junior national team committee.

Johnson, a senior guard, is one of five who will make their USA Basketball competitive debuts: Oklahoma senior center Raegan Beers, Iowa State junior center Audi Crooks, UCLA senior guard Gianna Kneepkens and Iowa senior forward Hannah Stuelke.

Miles, also a senior guard, and five others have won gold medals for USA Basketball in previous competitions: Texas junior guard Madison Booker, South Carolina sophomore forward Joyce Edwards, Notre Dame junior guard Hannah Hidalgo, USC sophomore guard Kennedy Smith and Michigan State senior forward Grace VanSlooten.

Vanderbilt sophomore guard Mikayla Blakes previously played for USA Basketball at the Nike Hoop Summit.

Johnson and Miles were both eligible for the 2025 WNBA draft but opted to return to college for 2025-2026. Miles transferred from Notre Dame to TCU after this past season. Kneepkens also transferred, going from Utah to UCLA.

Duke's Kara Lawson, who won gold as a player in the 2008 Olympics and has extensive USA Basketball coaching experience, will be the head coach of the AmeriCup squad.

The competition runs from June 28 to July 6. The U.S. team opens Group B play vs. Chile, followed by Colombia, Puerto Rico and Mexico.