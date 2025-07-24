Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- The 2025 World Aquatics Championships is an opportunity for the best swimmers on the planet to shine in the lead up to the 2028 Olympics.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's championships, information on who is competing, and when, as well as how to watch all of the action in Australia.

When is the 2025 World Aquatics Championships?

The 2025 World Aquatics Championships begin on Friday, July 11 and conclude on Sunday, August 3. The championships consist of six disciplines: swimming, open water swimming, artistic swimming, diving, high diving, and water polo. Swimming competition will take place from Sunday, July 27 to Sunday, August 3.

Where are the 2025 World Aquatics Championships?

The 2025 World Aquatics Championships will take place in Singapore. It marks the third consecutive championships held in Asia, following Fukuoka, Japan (2023) and Doha, Qatar (2024). These championships were originally scheduled for Kazan, Russia, but were relocated to Singapore on February 9, 2023.

The majority of competition will take place at the Singapore Sports Hub, which was initially built for the 2015 Southeast Asian Games. A temporary pool venue has been built at the complex for swimming and artistic swimming competition.

Singapore will host the 2025 World Aquatics Championships. ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Where can I watch the World Aquatics Championships in Australia?

The 2025 World Aquatics Championships will be broadcast in Australia on the 9Network and the 9Now streaming platform. The broadcaster will show every heat and final throughout the championships.

What time will the swimming finals take place?

As is standard in swim competition, heats will take place during the day sessions with semifinals and finals staged in the evening sessions. The evening sessions will begin at 7 p.m. local time (9 p.m. AEST).

Who are the biggest names competing in Singapore?

Over 2,500 athletes from 210 national federations will compete across the six disciplines of water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming, high diving, and swimming.

The biggest names competing in swim competing include French national icon Leon Marchand, who will take part in the 200m and 400m medley events, American superstar Katie Ledecky, and Canadian sensation Summer McIntosh.

From an Australian perspective, Olympic champion Mollie O'Callaghan will feature in the 100m and 200m freestyle events as well as several relay teams. Backstroke star Kaylee McKeown will be in action in the 50m, 100m, and 200m races, and like O'Callaghan will take part in several relay squads. Rio Olympic 100m champion Kyle Chalmers will also be in action, as will rapid middle distance improver Lani Pallister.

Mollie O'Callaghan celebrates gold in the 200m freestyle at the Paris Olympics. andreaxstaccioli/Insidefoto

Why is Ariarne Titmus not competing in Singapore?

Australian star Ariarne Titmus declared she would be taking a 12-month break after the Paris Olympics, meaning no appearance at these championships in Singapore.