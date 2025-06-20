Open Extended Reactions

A pair of Jamaican Olympic medalists have switched their allegiance to Turkey, according to multiple reports.

The Trinidad & Tobago Guardian states that 2024 Olympic shot put bronze medalist Rajindra Campbell and discus gold medalist Roje Stona will both receive $500,000 signing bonuses and monthly financial support to make the switch.

Campbell's agent confirmed the change of allegiance to Reuters, which also contacted Stona's representative and the Jamaica Olympic Association for comment.

Campbell finished third in the shot put at the 2024 Paris Games behind Americans Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs, while Stona broke the Olympic record four days later in the discus to claim his country's first-ever medal in the event at the Games.

They are not the first Jamaican athletes to switch nationalities, with sprinters Jak Ali Harvey and Emre Zafer Barnes also representing Turkey when they made the switch in 2015.