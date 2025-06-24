Open Extended Reactions

Australian teenage sprinter Gout Gout crushed the 200 metres field in his first senior race abroad on Tuesday, bettering his own national record by two hundredths of a second to finish in 20.02 seconds at the Ostrava Golden Spike.

The 17-year-old ran a textbook race in his European debut at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold event in the Czech Republic, crossing the line 0.17 seconds ahead of Cuban Reynier Mena while Briton Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (20.60) was third.

Gout has drawn comparisons to Jamaican great Usain Bolt and he made headlines in December when he broke Peter Norman's national record that had stood for 56 years in 20.04.

"I've felt stronger in training these last couple of months and I've felt good since I got to Europe last Thursday," Gout said.

"I knew Mena would come hard at me the first 100, but I was confident I'd be close enough to come home strongly in the second part of the race, which is of course my stronger part.

"I felt calm but strong as I came off the turn and was confident I'd be strong enough to get the win. Another national record; pretty happy with that. It's not a bad first up in Europe."

The teenager was confirmed in April for Australia's team for the World Championships in Tokyo in September.

Meanwhile, fellow Australian teenager Cameron Myers beat his own under-20 national 1,500m record by almost 3 seconds as he finished fourth in 3:29.80.

Myers now has the third-fastest time by an Australian over the distance, just 0.39 of a second behind Oliver Hoare's record of 3:29.41 set in 2023.

"My fastest races the last two years have been miles. It's a coincidence but it's really good to have a fast 1,500m and I'm really pleased to get a PB and my first time under 3:30," Myers said.

"All 1,500s in Europe are loaded right now and a lot of good guys are getting on it. It's pretty good fun to be honest."

Peter Bol also found success, winning the men's 800m in 1:43.80 - just one-hundredth of a second behind his own Australian record set at the national championships in April.