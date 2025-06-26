Open Extended Reactions

ZURICH -- Two-time overall World Cup champion Lara Gut-Behrami intends on retiring after the upcoming Olympic season.

The Swiss skier revealed her plans at a sponsor's event in Zurich.

The 34-year-old Gut-Behrami said she wants to move to London next year to join her husband, former Switzerland international Valon Behrami, who she said was taking over as sporting director at English soccer club Watford.

"I certainly won't be a cleaning lady," Gut-Behrami said this week, while hinting she would like to become a mother.

Gut-Behrami won her overall titles in 2015-16 and 2023-24 and has 48 World Cup victories -- good for fifth on the all-time women's list. She also won gold in super-G and bronze in giant slalom at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, plus a bronze in downhill at the 2014 Sochi Games.

One of Gut-Behrami's best performances came at the 2021 world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, where she swept gold in super-G and giant slalom and took bronze in downhill.

Cortina will host women's skiing in the Winter Games in February, which would be Gut-Behrami's fourth Olympics. She missed the 2010 Vancouver Games due to injury.

Gut-Behrami made her World Cup debut at age 16 in 2007.