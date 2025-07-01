Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2025: Time, channel, prize

Open Extended Reactions

Every Fourth of July, revelers look forward to barbecues, pool parties, parades, bonfires, county fairs, and fireworks. When it comes to patriotic activities, there's nothing quite as iconic as Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, which has been a staple of the holiday for over 50 years. This year is extra special as it marks fan favorite Joey Chestnut's return to the event after a 2024 ban over a sponsorship with Impossible Foods.

Check out more fun facts about the tasty tradition below.

When and where is the 2025 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest? How can fans watch?

As always, this year's festivities will be held on July 4. The event typically takes place outside the original Nathan's location in Coney Island near Brooklyn, New York. This year's full schedule features one-of-a-kind "cams" for top competitors Miki Sudo and Chestnut:

*All times Eastern

10:45 a.m. - Women's Contest - ESPN3

11 a.m. - Miki Sudo Cam - ESPN3

12 p.m. - Men's Contest - ESPN2

12:30 p.m. - Joey Chestnut Cam - ESPN3

5 p.m. - Main event re-airing

9 p.m. - Main event re-airing

What is the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog origin story?

Polish immigrant Nathan Handwerker started the original hot dog stand in Coney Island in 1917.

What year did the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest start?

The first official and recorded Fourth of July contest took place in 1972 at Coney Island. Jason Schechter was the inaugural champion in the (at the time) mixed gender field.

What are the contest rules?

Major League Eating has managed the event since 1997. Currently, entrants have to be under contract by MLE to participate. In addition to past champions and special MLE invitees, aspiring eaters can qualify for the event during other preliminary contests.

During the event, participants must eat as many Nathan's Famous hot dogs in buns as they can within a 10 minute period. Each contestant gets their own scorekeeper who notes the number of hot dogs eaten during the contest window.

A few other rules are taken into consideration:

Water and other beverages are permitted and help encourage the quick flow of activity.

Condiments are allowed, but contestants usually pass on them.

Partially eaten hot dogs count and hot dogs still being chewed at the end of regulation can qualify (as long as they're successfully swallowed).

Penalty cards can be issued for messy eating and regurgitation.

Sudden death eat-offs will be put into play if there is a tie at the end of regulation.

What prizes do the winners get?

The total purse for the 2025 contest is $40,000, which gets split between the male and female divisions. Men's and women's first place champions get $10,000 apiece, second place finishers get $5,000 apiece, and third place finishers get $2,500 apiece.

Who are notable contest competitors to keep an eye on?

Joey Chestnut is the top male champion of all time, with 15 Nathan's titles to his name. Chestnut holds a world record for eating 73 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Miki Sudo is the top female champion of all time, with eight Nathan's titles to her name. Sudo holds a world record for eating six hot dogs in one minute.

Who won the 2024 competition? Will they return to defend their titles this year?

With Chestnut out of contention, Patrick Bertoletti snatched his first mustard belt with 58 hot dogs and buns. Sudo won her 10th women's title after eating 51 hot dogs and buns. Both competitors will compete again in 2025.

Who has won the most contests in a row throughout the event's history?

Chestnut and Sudo dominate the men's and women's records. Chestnut won eight consecutive events on two separate occasions, from 2007 to 2014 and 2016 to 2023. Sudo won seven consecutive events from 2014 to 2020.

How long has ESPN been affiliated with the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest?

ESPN platforms have aired the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest since 2004. In 2022, ESPN signed a new deal with the International Federation of Competitive Eating to continue the broadcast partnership through 2029.

How can I jazz up my hot dogs for Fourth of July?

Per the Nathan's website, an American flag hot dog board can provide a fun twist on your traditional hot dog platter.