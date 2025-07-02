Open Extended Reactions

MADRID -- Sergio Scariolo will not continue as coach of Spain's basketball team after EuroBasket.

Scariolo made the announcement on Wednesday as he released Spain's squad for the 24-team tournament - Europe's continental championship - that begins in late August and ends in September.

"EuroBasket will be my last competitive moment with the national team," Scariolo said.

Scariolo is rumored to be the next coach of Real Madrid, who is reportedly parting ways with Chus Mateo.

Spain beat France in the final of the 2022 tournament, the last time EuroBasket was held.

Spain is in Group C along with Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Georgia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Teams play each other once in the group. The top four in each section advance to the final phase in Riga from Sept. 6 through Sept. 14. Groups A and B will be on one side of the bracket for the knockout phase, Groups C and D will be on the other.