MADRID -- Spain coach Sergio Scariolo will take over Real Madrid's basketball team after EuroBasket, the club said Thursday.

Scariolo had announcement Wednesday that he would not continue with the national team after the 24-team tournament -- Europe's continental championship -- ends in September.

Madrid parted ways with coach Chus Mateo and said that Scariolo will arrive on a three-year contract until June 2028.

"Scariolo, one of the most prestigious coaches in world basketball, arrives at Real Madrid after a brilliant career at the helm of the Spanish national team, where he has become the most successful coach in its history," the club said in its announcement.

Scariolo helped lead Spain to eight medals: five gold (2019 World Cup, 2009 EuroBasket, 2011 EuroBasket, 2015 EuroBasket and 2022 EuroBasket), one silver (2012 London Olympics) and two bronze (2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and 2017 EuroBasket).

The Italian was an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors when it won the NBA title in the 2018-19 season.

The 64-year-old Scariolo was in his second stint with Spain. He had previously coached Madrid from 1999-2002.

Spain is the defending EuroBasket champion. This year, it is in Group C along with Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Georgia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.