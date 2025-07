Open Extended Reactions

ALBERTVILLE, France -- Friday's Stage 19 of the Tour de France has been shortened after an outbreak of contagious nodular dermatitis in cattle near the Col des Saisies forced authorities to cull livestock and restrict access to the area, race organizers said Thursday.

The 80.7-mile stage from Albertville to La Plagne was due to include the ascent of the Col des Saisies, but the climb has been scrapped to avoid the affected zone, ASO said in a statement.

"In light of the distress experienced by the affected farmers and in order to preserve the smooth running of the race, it has been decided, in agreement with the relevant authorities, to modify the route," ASO said.

The ceremonial start will take place as planned in Albertville, followed by a 4.3-mile neutralized section before the official start an hour later than planned. Riders will rejoin the original course shortly before Beaufort, at the 32.6-mile mark of the initial route.

As a result, the stage has been reduced to 59 miles.

The shortened stage still finishes in La Plagne and comes just two days before the Tour concludes in Paris on Sunday.