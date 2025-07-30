        <
        >

          Live blog: Mollie O'Callaghan racing for gold, Sam Short out of 800m final with food poisoning

          • Jake MichaelsJul 30, 2025, 09:53 AM
              Jake Michaels is a Melbourne-based sports writer who joined ESPN in 2013. He primarily writes on the AFL, but his assignments have taken him all around the world, covering everything from Formula One to Grand Slam tennis, championship boxing to international basketball, and the Olympic Games.
          SINGAPORE -- The 2025 World Aquatics Championships continue Wednesday evening with Australia's five-time Olympic champion Mollie O'Callaghan searching for more gold in the women's 200m freestyle final, the race she won last summer in Paris.

          Night four was also supposed to feature Australia's middle distance star Sam Short in the 800m final, but the 20-year-old was forced to withdraw at the eleventh hour due to food poisoning. The other medal races on the bill for this evening are the men's 50m breaststroke and 200m butterfly, as well as the mixed medley relay.

          Follow ESPN's live blog covering all the action, results, medals, and analysis from the pool deck.