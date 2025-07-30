Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- The 2025 World Aquatics Championships continue Wednesday evening with Australia's five-time Olympic champion Mollie O'Callaghan searching for more gold in the women's 200m freestyle final, the race she won last summer in Paris.

Night four was also supposed to feature Australia's middle distance star Sam Short in the 800m final, but the 20-year-old was forced to withdraw at the eleventh hour due to food poisoning. The other medal races on the bill for this evening are the men's 50m breaststroke and 200m butterfly, as well as the mixed medley relay.

Follow ESPN's live blog covering all the action, results, medals, and analysis from the pool deck.