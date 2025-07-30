Rescuers comprising local mountaineers and porters resumed efforts Wednesday to reach injured German Olympic gold medalist Laura Dahlmeier on a peak in northern Pakistan, officials said.

Faizullah Faraq, a spokesman for the regional Gilgit-Baltistan government, said rescuers were racing against time to reach Dahlmeier despite bad weather on the Laila Peak, where she has been stranded since Monday following a mountaineering accident.

Dahlmeier, 31, was climbing Laila Peak in the Karakoram mountain range when she was struck by falling rocks.

Climbers, including two Americans attempting the same ascent, are trying to join the rescue operation. Military helicopters were on standby but have been unable to deploy due to low visibility and ongoing bad weather and rainfall, Faraq said.

Dahlmeier will be brought to the city of Skardu when she is rescued, Faraq said.

Laura Dahlmeier won two gold medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Local authorities launched the rescue mission Monday after receiving a distress signal from Dahlmeier's climbing partner, Marina Eva, who managed to descend to base camp with help from rescuers Tuesday.

Dahlmeier was injured at an altitude of 18,700 feet around noon Monday, according to her management team in Germany. German broadcaster ZDF reported she suffered serious injuries in a rockfall.

"There is still no clarity on her condition," Alpine Club of Pakistan vice president Karrar Haidri told The Associated Press. "She sustained serious injuries, but she has oxygen with her and injured climbers have been known to survive for days."

"With heavy clouds choking the sky and rain falling on the high slopes of Laila Peak, rescuers are pushing through dangerous terrain to reach her," Haidri added.

Dahlmeier won two gold medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, becoming the first female biathlete to achieve a sprint and pursuit double at the same Olympics. She also won the 2017 women's biathlon World Cup and retired from the sport in 2019 at the age of 25.

Hundreds of climbers try to scale mountains in northern Pakistan every year, and accidents are common because of avalanches and sudden weather changes.

The region has also been battered by above-normal seasonal rains, triggering flash floods and landslides. Since last week, at least 20 Pakistani tourists have been missing after floodwaters swept them away near the northern district of Chilas. Flooding and other rain-related accidents have killed 288 people in Pakistan since the monsoon season began in late June, according to the country's National Disaster Management Authority.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.