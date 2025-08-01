Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- The 2025 World Aquatics Championships continues Friday evening with Australia's five-time Olympic champion Mollie O'Callaghan searching for a fourth gold medal at the meet in the women's 100m freestyle final. It's a race she came up short in 12 months ago in Paris and is looking to complete a sensational redemption arc.

Also featuring on the night six schedule is backstroke superstar Kaylee McKeown who is searching for a place in the 200m final. McKeown already took out the 100m event earlier this week in Singapore. Later, our Aussie men take it to Great Britain and the United States in the 200m freestyle relay.

Follow ESPN's live blog covering all the action, results, medals, and analysis from the pool deck.