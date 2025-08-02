Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- The 2025 World Aquatics Championships continues Saturday evening with Australia's five-time Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown searching for a second gold medal at the meet in the women's 200m backstroke final, while sprint star Cameron McEvoy will be looking to repeat his effort from Paris a year ago in winning the men's 50m freestyle final.

The night seven program also features the highly anticipated women's 800m freestyle race between Katie Ledecky, Summer McIntosh, and Australia's Lani Pallister.

Earlier in the day, Australia failed to qualify for the final of the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay, arguably the shock of the entire world championships.

Follow ESPN's live blog covering all the action, results, medals, and analysis from the pool deck.