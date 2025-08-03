        <
        >

          Live blog: Australia hunting more gold on final night of swimming world championships

          • Jake MichaelsAug 3, 2025, 09:53 AM
          SINGAPORE -- The 2025 World Aquatics Championships wraps up Sunday evening with a jam-packed schedule featuring eight races for gold. Can Australia get back on top of the medal tally?

          The Dolphins has a number of great chances to get back on the podium, particularly with Meg Harris in the women's 50m freestyle final and the team in the women's 100m medley relay final.

          The final night of competition in Singapore will also feature superstars Leon Marchand and Summer McIntosh, both looking to strike gold in the 400m individual medley. Both swimmers are on world record watch.

          Follow ESPN's live blog covering all the action, results, medals, and analysis from the pool deck.