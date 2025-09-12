Aaron Finch reflects on a jaw-dropping moment of Australian track and field glory from Steve Hooker at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. (0:59)

TOKYO -- Who is Gout Gout? Just how fast can he sprint? Is he the next Usain Bolt? How do you pronounce his name? And can he win gold for Australia at either the World Athletics Championships or the Olympic Games?

We've answered every question you can possibly have about Australia's next great track star on the eve of the world championships in Tokyo.

Who is Gout Gout?

Gout is a highly touted, emerging Australian sprinter and the nation's current record holder in the men's 200m.

Born in Ipswich, Queensland, Gout spent his junior years playing competitive football before electing to shift his sporting focus to athletics. Gout first caught the attention of athletics coaches at age 12 after impressing at an Ipswich Grammer School carnival in 2020. He rose to prominence two years later, as a 14-year-old, clocking an Australian under-16 record of 10.57s in the 100m. The following year, at age 15, Gout won the under-18 men's 200m final at the Australian Junior Athletics Championships in Brisbane in a time of 20.87s, also a national under-16 record.

Gout has arguably the most potential of any sprinter in Australian history and has the potential to be in contention for medals at Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, and world championship level throughout his career.

How old is Gout Gout?

Gout's birthday is December 29, 2007. As of the 2025 World Athletics Championships (September 13-21), Gout is 17 years of age. He will be 18 years of age at next year's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, 20 years of age at the next Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028, and 24 years of age when the Olympic Games are in Brisbane in 2032.

What ethnicity is Gout Gout?

Gout is of South Sudanese heritage. Both his father, Bona, and mother, Monica, were born in South Sudan. They migrated to Australia via Egypt in 2006. Gout was born, as the third of seven children, the following year in Ipswich, Queensland.

Gout Gout speaks to the media at the 2025 Stawell Gift. Maya Thompson/Getty Images

What is Gout Gout's fastest time in the 100m?

Gout's personal best time in the 100m is a wind assisted 9.99s, achieved twice on April 10, 2025 at the Australian Athletics Championships in Perth. Gout posted the exact same time in both his heat (+3.5m/s) and the final (+2.6m/s), but neither effort is considered legal by World Athletics, given there was more than 2.0m/s of wind assistance present in both runs.

Nevertheless, Gout joined Patrick Johnson (a legal 9.93s in 2003) and Rohan Browning (a wind assisted 9.96s in 2021) as the only Australians to ever break the 10-second barrier over 100m, regardless of conditions. Lachlan Kennedy has since joined this select group with a legal run of 9.98s in June at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet in Nairobi, Kenya.

Last month, at a school meet in Queensland, Gout ran the 100m in 9.94s. However, this effort was hand-timed and likely lacks accuracy, and is also not legally recognised by World Athletics.

Gout's best legal time in the 100m came at the 2024 Australian All Schools Athletics Championships on December 7, 2024, running a 10.17s to break the Australian under-18 record.

Usain Bolt holds the record in the 100m with a time of 9.58s set on August 16, 2009, at the IAAF world championships in Berlin.