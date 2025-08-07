Mason Cox believes former teammate Jack Ginnivan was unfairly targeted by a reporter after his 'bird' gesture against the Crows. (2:19)

Open Extended Reactions

Sport Australia has inducted seven new members into the Hall of Fame, which celebrates excellence both on and off the sporting field.

The 2025 class includes two-time Grand Slam champion Lleyton Hewitt and the Socceroos' most capped player, Mark Schwarzer.

Four-time VFL/AFL premiership winner with Hawthorn, Jason Dunstall, and three-time NRL premiership winning captain Cameron Smith represent the local codes.

Sport Australia Hall of Fame inductees Dr Peter Harcourt, former netball star Laura Geitz, and AFL legend Jason Dunstall. Hamish Blair/Sport Australia

Commonwealth Games gold medalist and Netball World Cup winner, Laura Geitz, and X-Games and Winter Olympic gold medalist, Torah Bright, round out the Athlete inclusions.

Dr Peter Harcourt has also been inducted as a general member for his work as a sports medicine practitioner. Across four decades, he has worked with several organisations including the Commonwealth Games Federation, the AFL, the International Cricket Council, Basketball Australia and the Victorian Institute of Sport.