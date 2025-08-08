Open Extended Reactions

NEW ORLEANS -- Asher Hong posted an all-around total of 85.585 during the opening night of the U.S. Championships on Thursday, putting the Olympian in strong position to collect his second national title.

Hong, who captured the all-around crown at nationals two years ago and was a member of the five-man U.S. team that earned bronze in Paris last summer, finished in the top two in four events (vault, floor exercise, rings and parallel bars) to take a lead of more than four points over Fuzzy Benas and Colt Walker heading into Saturday's finals.

Frederick Richard, who earned a bronze alongside Hong, Brody Malone, Paul Juda and Stephen Nederoscik in Paris, is fourth at 79.582.

Nedoroscik, who found fame as "pommel horse guy " at the Olympics, recorded a 14.200 on his signature (and only) event in his return to competition following a hectic year that included a lengthy run on "Dancing With The Stars."

Malone, who passed on floor exercise and vault to take some of the pressure off his surgically repaired knee, posted scores that ranked in the top four in three events.