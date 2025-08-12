Open Extended Reactions

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Mondo Duplantis raised his pole vault world record to 6.29 meters (20.636 feet) at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial meet in Budapest on Tuesday.

The Olympic and world champion added a centimeter at his second attempt to the previous record, which he set in June at a Diamond League meet in front of home fans in Stockholm.

It was the 13th pole vault world record -- and the third this year -- for the 25-year-old Duplantis, who was born in Louisiana and competes for his mother's native Sweden.

Duplantis also retained his world title in the Hungarian capital in 2023 by clearing 6.10.

At the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting on Tuesday, Duplantis cleared 6.11 at his second attempt and then successfully targeted the world record also with his second try.