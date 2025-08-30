Luka's 39 not enough as Slovenia falls again (0:52)

Luka Doncic scored 39 points, but Slovenia (0-2) lost again at EuroBasket after France's deep bench proved too much for the Los Angeles Lakers star's team on Saturday.

France's 103-95 win came two days after Doncic scored 34 points in Slovenia's 105-95 defeat to co-host Poland.

Point guard Sylvain Francisco came off the bench to lead France with 32 points in the game played in Katowice, Poland. France improved to 2-0 in Group D.

Doncic made 19 of 20 free throws, grabbed eight rebounds and had nine assists, but Francisco helped fuel 78 points by France's bench players, compared to just 26 from Slovenia's.

Washington Wizards pair Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr combined for 25 points to help pace France, with 12 points from Zaccharie Risacher of the Atlanta Hawks.

Also in Group D, Belgium overcame a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Iceland 71-64 and improve to 1-1. Iceland is 0-2.

Germany advances to round of 16

Sacramento Kings point guard Dennis Schroder scored 26 points as Germany beat Lithuania 107-88 to become the first team to qualify for the round of 16.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner added 24 points and seven rebounds and Daniel Theis chipped in with 23 points as Germany got a third win in as many games.

Germany won the game from long range, hitting 19 3-pointers on 54% shooting, with Schröder going 5-of-10 from distance. Schroder also handed out six assists in another strong performance despite him being targeted by racial abuse from two fans who were ejected from the stadium in Tampere, Finland.

Rokas Jokubaitis scored 20 points for Lithuania, which is 2-1, and Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points.

Lithuania pulled to within 55-51 in the third quarter before Wagner scored six points in an 8-2 run and Germany saw out the win.

World champion Germany guaranteed it will advance from Group B with its 3-0 start. The top four teams in each of the four groups of six teams will advance to the knockout phase in Riga, Latvia, from Sept. 6-14.

Miami Heat's Pelle Larsson scored 23 as Sweden (1-2) beat Britain (0-3) 78-59, also in Group B.

Other games

Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic had 39 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to help Serbia hold on vs. Latvia and improve to 3-0 in Group A.

Heat forward Simone Fontecchio scored 14 to help Italy (1-1) beat Georgia (1-1) 78-62 in Group C in Cyprus.

Estonia (1-2) beat Czech Republic (0-3) 89-75 in Group A.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.