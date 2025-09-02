Open Extended Reactions

AUSTIN, Texas -- Olympic champion Gabby Thomas will miss this month's track world championships with an Achilles tendon injury she's been dealing with since May.

Thomas, the American who won the 200-meter sprint in Paris and was on the gold medal 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams, said she exacerbated the injury in July.

"I understand that it will be disappointing for some track fans to hear this news, but I've finally come to the realization that it's OK to be human and take care of myself," Thomas said in a statement Tuesday.

The world championships run Sept. 13-21 in Tokyo.

Thomas did not look in top form last month at U.S. nationals, where she rallied to secure the third and final spot in the 200 by .001 seconds. The 28-year-old athlete said she plans to compete in 2026.