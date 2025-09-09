Everything you need to know about the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo

Open Extended Reactions

TOKYO -- The 2025 World Athletics Championships is an opportunity for the globe's best track and field stars to shine in the lead up to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Australia is sending its largest athletics contingent to Tokyo -- including sprint sensation Gout Gout, distance star Jess Hull, and discus ace Matt Denny -- for what promises to be an enthralling nine days of competition.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 World Athletics Championships, information on who is competing, and when, as well as how to watch all of the action in Australia.

When is the 2025 World Athletics Championships?

The 2025 World Athletics Championships begin on Saturday, September 13 and conclude on Sunday, September 21, with more than 2,000 athletes from 200 nations competing for glory in track, field and road events.

This competition has been held biennially since 1991. The last edition was staged in Budapest in August, 2023.

Where are the 2025 World Athletics Championships?

The 2025 World Athletics Championships will take place in Tokyo, primarily at the Japan National Stadium. Road events, including the marathon and race walk, will be staged on courses around the city.

Tokyo beat out Nairobi, Singapore, and Chorzów to host these championships, the third time the nation has hosted the prestigious athletics event, following Tokyo in 1991 and Osaka in 2007.

The Japan National Stadium will host the 2025 World Athletics Championships. Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP

What events will feature at the 2025 World Athletics Championships?

The World Athletics Championships ranks alongside the Olympic Games as the highest level of global senior outdoor competition for track, field, marathon, and race walk athletes.

Competition at the World Athletics Championships features 12 track events, eight field events, the marathon, and 20km and 35km race walks for men and women, plus a mixed 4x400m relay. There is also the decathlon for men and heptathlon for women.

What time will each day's competition take place in Tokyo?