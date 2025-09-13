How much for winning gold? Prize money revealed for 2025 World Athletics Championships

Aaron Finch reflects on a jaw-dropping moment of Australian track and field glory from Steve Hooker at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. (0:59)

TOKYO -- Just how much prize money will the best track and field athletes on the planet earn at this year's World Athletics Championships?

Over US$8.5 million (AU$12.8 million) in prize money will be dished out by World Athletics during the nine-day competition in Tokyo. The action-packed program features 49 events: 24 each for male and female competitors, as well as the mixed 4x400m relay, which was taken out by the United States on opening night.

Winners of individual events this week will collect US$70,000 (AU$105,000) for their efforts, while teams that prevail in relay competition will earn $US$80,000 (AU$120,000). Everyone who reaches the final eight in their respective event will share in the prize purse.

Prize money on offer at the 2025 World Athletics Championships:

INDIVIDUAL EVENTS

1ST - US$70,000 (AU$105,000)

2ND - US$35,000 (AU$52,700)

3RD - US$22,000 (AU$33,100)

4TH - US$16,000 (AU$24,000)

5TH - US$11,000 (AU$16,600)

6TH - US$7,000 (AU$10,500)

7TH - US$6,000 (AU$9,000)

8TH - US$5,000 (AU$7,500)

RELAY EVENTS

1ST - US$80,000 (AU$120,000)

2ND - US$40,000 (AU$60,000)

3RD - US$20,000 (AU$30,000)

4TH - US$16,000 (AU$24,000)

5TH - US$12,000 (AU$18,000)

6TH - US$8,000 (AU$12,000)

7TH - US$6,000 (AU$9,000)

8TH - US$4,000 (AU$6,000)

The Japan National Stadium is hosting the 2025 world championships. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

The prize money in Tokyo is identical to what was on offer at the last edition of the world championships in Budapest two years ago.

In 2025, gold medal winners at Diamond League regular series meets received US$10,000 (AU$15,000), while those who triumphed in the Diamond League final won US$30,000 (AU$45,000). Diamond+ events offered US$20,000 (AU$30,000) for regular series wins and US$50,000 (AU$75,000) for prevailing in the final.

In addition to the prize money up for grabs, a US$100,000 (AU$150,000) is on offer for any athlete who sets a new world record during competition this week. This bonus could make for a US$170,000 (AU$256,000) pay day for individual athletes. The most likely candidate is men's pole vault superstar Mondo Duplantis, who cruised into Monday evening's final.

For comparison, World Aquatics offered a US$40,000 (AU$60,000) bonus for every world record broken at last month's world championships in Singapore.