TOKYO -- American Tara Davis-Woodhall took care of another piece of unfinished business Sunday, adding the long jump world championship to the Olympic title she won last year.

The victory in Tokyo comes two years after a second-place finish at worlds left her disappointed and sparked her to rededicate herself to the sport.

And it comes four years after a sixth-place finish here in Tokyo gave her a taste of just how good she could be.

"My Olympic gold medal now has a friend," said Davis-Woodhall, whose winning jump was 7.13 meters (23 feet, 4¾ inches).

Also in the field, America's Valarie Allman captured gold in the discus throw to round out her set of gold-silver-bronze from worlds. She also has two Olympic titles.

In distance racing, with three-time champion Joshua Cheptegei now running marathons, the men's 10,000 meters seemed like a wide-open race. Still, this was a surprise.

Jimmy Gressier of France, known mostly as a road racer, outsprinted Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha to the finish line to bring a distance gold medal home to France.

The win comes a year after the French managed only a single silver medal at the Olympic track on home turf.

"I need to sleep, but I probably won't sleep because my body is so on fire," Gressier said.

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir needed a late sprint in the women's marathon to hold off Tigst Assefa of Ethiopia to win gold.

Jepchirchir also won the marathon at the Tokyo Games in 2021, when the race was moved to Sapporo because of the heat.

"When I saw I was 100 meters from the finish, I just started to kick," Jepchirchir said. "I found some hidden energy."