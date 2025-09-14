Open Extended Reactions

RIGA, Latvia -- Germany has added a EuroBasket title to its World Cup crown.

Dennis Schroder had the game's final six points, Isaac Bonga scored a team-best 20 points and Germany topped Turkey 88-83 on Sunday in the gold medal game at the European championship.

It was Germany's first EuroBasket title since 1993.

Franz Wagner scored 18 points and Schroder finished with 16 points and 12 assists for Germany, which finished the tournament 9-0. The game had 15 lead changes and 11 ties, with the final lead change coming when Schroder scored on a drive to put Germany up by one with 1:15 left.

He added a jumper with 18.7 seconds remaining, and after Turkey's Alperen Sengun missed a 3-pointer that would have tied it, Schroder sealed gold with a pair of free throws.

Schroder, who signed with the NBA's Sacramento Kings this summer, was named the tournament's MVP.

Sengun had 28 points for Turkey, which got 23 from Cedi Osman and a 13-point, nine-assist, six-rebound game from Shane Larkin.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.