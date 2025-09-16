Gout Gout nervous but ready to showcase talent in 200m at world championships

Open Extended Reactions

TOKYO -- Gout Gout will have two objectives when he makes his highly anticipated 200m international debut at the World Athletics Championships on Wednesday evening in Japan: lower his Australian record mark of 20.02s, and have fun while doing it.

The 17-year-old sprint phenom from Queensland might have come down with a serious case of butterflies in the stomach ahead of the biggest race meet of his life, but he continues to remind himself this is a stage where he already firmly belongs.

READ: Everything you need to know about Gout Gout

"I've done the work to be here, so it's just going out there and executing the race plan," said Gout, at his only pre-event media opportunity in Tokyo on Monday morning. "I'm in the same boat as everyone else. I'm going out there, having a little bit of fun, and just focusing the best I can. Just going out there and enjoying my first experience.

Gout Gout in action at the 2025 Stawell Gift. Olivier Rachon/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

"I'm not trying to put too much pressure on myself, but putting enough pressure where I can go out there and just run very fast. PB is definitely a big goal for me and then just going through the rounds will be big step after big step. Hopefully, if I can make it to the semis, that's even greater, and then if I make it into the final, that's a big success."

That might be wildly underselling the feat. If Gout was to reach the 200m final before celebrating his 18th birthday, it would be an extraordinary athletic achievement and another early sign of his potential greatness on the track. For context, all eight runners that contested the 200m Olympic final in Paris last summer were at least 20 years of age. Six of them were at least 24.

Gout arrives at these championships in Tokyo with the 20th-fastest time in the world over the 200m distance this year: the national record of 20.02s, achieved at the Golden Spike Ostrava in June. Everyone that's gone quicker than him in 2025 is at least three years older. American ace Noah Lyles, the Paris Olympic champion in the 100m and bronze medalist in the 200m, is the favourite to take gold at this meet. He's a decade older.

But never satisfied or one to put limits on what he can achieve, Gout is already looking to improve on his personal best mark and dip below the magical 20-second barrier to create yet another slice of Australian sporting history.

Gout Gout speaks to the media at the 2025 Stawell Gift. Maya Thompson/Getty Images

"Being able to run under 20 seconds is a great achievement [and] definitely something special," said Gout. "Hopefully ... being the first Australian to ever do it is something I think about all the time. When you get under that 20 seconds you know you can achieve more, because running 19 seconds, you know you're up there, for sure."

Gout didn't put his hand up to compete in the 100m in Tokyo. He sat out the event at the Australian Athletics Championships in April earlier this year, which served as the qualifying event for these championships. Instead, his focus has been firmly on the 200m distance, his preferred event, and a race that affords him time to showcase his blistering finishing speed.

The Australian will contest the fifth of six heats on Wednesday evening at the Japan National Stadium, with the top three finishers in each, plus the next six fastest, to advance to Thursday's semifinals. Joining Gout in the men's 200m are fellow Australians Calab Law (heat one) and Aidan Murphy (heat two).

Both the men's and women's 200m finals will be staged on Friday evening.