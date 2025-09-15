Open Extended Reactions

Josh Kerr is confident he will be able to defend his 1500-metres title in Tokyo. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Josh Kerr is bracing for a "real battle" to defend his world 1500-metres title after qualifying second from his semifinal behind 20-year-old Dutch upstart Niels Laros.

The Scot led for almost the entirety of the first heat in Tokyo but was beaten after a jostling finish, which ended with Laros crossing three hundredths of a second quicker in 3:35.50.

Jake Wightman, the 2022 gold medallist, qualified from the same heat third in 3:35.56, and Neil Gourley scraped through the second semifinal in 3:36.93 to make it a trio of Scots in Wednesday's final.

"I have my work cut out for me, but I feel pretty confident," Kerr said.

"We're getting places. I would say it's one of the most confident I've gone into a world final. But each championships bring their own kind of challenges and fun, and I'll keep doing what I can to show up and medal and go after the gold.

"It's my title, it will be a real battle for whoever wants to come take it off of me, and I [need to] keep an eye on the last lap. I'm going to get some work done."