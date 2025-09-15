MADRID -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday called for Israel to be banned from international sporting events after pro-Palestinian activists disrupted the final stage of the Spanish Vuelta cycling race in Madrid.

Israel's foreign minister Gideon Sa'ar responded by calling Sánchez an "antisemite and a liar."

Tensions between the two countries have escalated in recent weeks as Spain's government expressed support for protesters who interrupted several stages of the Vuelta, including Sunday's final stage in Madrid, because an Israeli team was taking part.

Speaking to members of his Socialist Party, Sánchez said Israel, just like Russia, should be boycotted from international sports events because of its military campaign in Gaza, which has led to the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians in the aftermath of the Hamas-led assaults in October 2023.

"The sports organizations should consider whether it's ethical for Israel to keep participating in international competitions. Why expel Russia after the invasion of Ukraine and not expel Israel after the invasion of Gaza?" Sanchez said. "Until the barbarity ends, neither Russia nor Israel should be in any international competition."

Sánchez spoke a day after Sunday's final stage had to be cut short when protesters threw barriers onto the road and clashed with police near the finish line in the Spanish capital. The protesters were opposing the participation of Israeli team Israel Premier Tech in the Grand Tour cycling event.

Spanish authorities say more than 100,000 people took part in the protest Sunday. Two people were detained by police and 22 people were injured, none of them seriously.

Spain's government had already expressed sympathy with the protesters and suggested that the Israel Premier Tech team should have withdrawn from the three-week-long race that became a diplomatic battleground.

The team removed its name from its uniforms but remained in the race until the end, despite protesters' calls for it to be expelled.

Saar criticized Sánchez with a post on X that included a video link to the Spanish leader's speech Monday.

"An antisemite and a liar," Sa'ar posted. "Did Israel invade Gaza on Oct. 7th or did the Hamas terror state invade Israel and commit the worst massacre against the Jews since the Holocaust?"

Madrid's mayor, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, also criticized Sánchez and described Sunday's events as a sad day for the Spanish capital.

Visma-Lease a Bike rider Jonas Vingegaard was confirmed as the overall winner of the race.

There was no stage winner and the podium ceremony was called off because of security concerns. Organizers said the final stage "ended early to ensure the safety of the riders."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen condemned the protesters for "spoiling" the race and criticized Sanchez for "praising" the protests.

"Instead I want to praise the athletes and everyone who doesn't spoil things for others," she wrote on Instagram.

Vuelta race director Javier Guillén on Monday defended the decision to let the Israeli team stay in the race.

"We had to abide to the norms of the International Cycling Union. It's the UCI that regulates the right of admission to the race," said Guillén at a news conference. "We never got into any other type of debate. All we wanted to do was to be able to finish the race with normalcy, and that wasn't possible."

The Vuelta was disrupted by protesters during several stages, with some having to be cut short and others interrupted.

Guillén said the Vuelta protests would likely have implications for future sports events with Israeli participants.

"After this Vuelta, the international entities will need to make decisions, and cycling will need to have some internal discussions to find solutions," he said.

Next year's Tour de France begins with a stage in Barcelona.

"Hopefully everything will be solved by then," he said. "I don't want to speculate with any possibilities. I'm sure Barcelona will have a great Tour de France."