Open Extended Reactions

Former Olympian and WNBA champion Elena Delle Donne has been named the first managing director of the USA 3x3 women's national team, USA Basketball announced Monday.

Delle Donne's role will be to identify the team's coaching staff and players for major international events, including the 2028 Olympics and FIBA 3x3 World Cup, as well as participants for the program's training camps.

"USA Basketball was an important part of my on-court career for a decade and a half," Delle Donne said in a statement. "To have the opportunity to continue my journey with the organization, and to help shape and grow the 3x3 program, is something that I take very seriously. Thank you to USA Basketball for trusting me with this role. I'm excited to get started."

Jimmer Fredette was named the first managing director for the men's 3x3 team earlier this year.

The newly created role mirrors the May addition of five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird as managing director for the USA women's national team, shifting away from using a committee to make team and coaching staff selections. The men's side has had that role for two decades, with Grant Hill now serving in that position.

"From being an Olympic and World Cup gold medalist to WNBA champion, MVP and seven-time WNBA All-Star, Elena brings an impressive basketball pedigree to this role," USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said in a statement. "Elena has been a member of the USA Basketball family for almost 15 years. Her wealth of knowledge of the sport of basketball and our organization will be an asset as we continue our journey to the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028."

The women's 3x3 team earned gold in 3x3's Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games but fell short of repeating in Paris, taking home bronze in 2024.

Delle Donne has been involved with USA Basketball since 2011, most prominently winning gold with the senior national team at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

The two-time WNBA MVP announced her retirement earlier this year after a decorated career in the league (2013-23), where she was a seven-time All-Star and a 2019 champion with the Washington Mystics. She has since been named a special adviser to Monumental Basketball, parent company of the Mystics and Washington Wizards.