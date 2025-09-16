Open Extended Reactions

Matthew Hudson-Smith missed out on the final at the World Championships on Tuesday. Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Olympic 400-metre silver medallist Matthew Hudson-Smith offered "no excuses" after he was eliminated in the semifinals of the World Championships in Tokyo.

The 30-year-old, who was also runner-up at the 2023 worlds, had the third-quickest reaction time and moved up to third position before fading on the final stretch, finishing sixth in 44.95 seconds.

Hudson-Smith revealed he had felt something in his hip following Sunday's heats, but refused to confirm whether that was a problem on Tuesday.

"It was just one of those days. It happens. That's it really, no excuses," he told the BBC.

Pressed further about his hip, the Wolverhampton athlete responded: "I am out here to run. There is no excuses, you just have to do what you have got to do, that's it.

"It is just a race. I executed it to the best of my ability and that is all that matters. I am going to take some time out and re-evaluate a lot of things and go from there."

Hudson-Smith was the last British hope for a finalist after Charlie Dobson and Samuel Reardon were also unable to qualify from their respective heats.

The latter sparked even more concern about this weekend's 4x400-metre relay after sharing concerns about his hamstring.

"It wasn't what I was hoping for -- I can say that definitely," Reardon said. "I thought I could compete and push for something better.

"But I think the delay at the start [to check on a false start] didn't really help, especially with the injuries I've had this year. After the first 50-metre I just felt the tightening of my hamstring and pain.

"I think, looking at our performances this year, we could definitely challenge for gold if we're at our best, but today has shown that we're not at our best.

"So we'll go again, the team will definitely be out there on Saturday and hopefully we can push for the medal."