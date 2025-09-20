Follow live: Australia's Mackenzie Little eyeing gold in women's javelin at world champs

Aaron Finch reflects on a jaw-dropping moment of Australian track and field glory from Steve Hooker at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. (0:59)

Open Extended Reactions

TOKYO -- It's the penultimate evening of the world athletics championships in Japan but there's still many more finals to contest. This evening, Australia's javelin star Mackenzie Little will throw for gold, while both Linden Hall and Rose Davies will contest the women's 5000m final.

Night eight in Japan will also feature the heats for both the men's and women's 4x100m and 4x400m relays, as well as the final of the men's 800m.

Earlier in the day, Spain's María Pérez completed a remarkable race walk double, prevailing in the 20km distance, just five does after taking out the grueling 35km title. Brazil's Caio Bonfim won the men's 20km race walk, his first international title. Rhydian Cowley had the best result of the Australians, finishing the men's race in 20th place.

Follow night eight of the world championships with our live blog: