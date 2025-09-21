Follow live: Australia's Nicola Olyslagers, Matt Denny go for gold on final night in Tokyo

Aaron Finch reflects on a jaw-dropping moment of Australian track and field glory from Steve Hooker at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. (0:59)

TOKYO -- The world athletics championships draws to a close on Sunday evening at the Japan National Stadium, but there's still eight gold medals to be decided. Australia features prominently on the final night with three red-hot medal chances in Nicola Olyslagers and Eleanor Patterson in the women's high jump and Matt Denny in the men's discus.

Also on night nine in Tokyo, Jess Hull will run for gold in the women's 800m final, while the men's and women's 100m and 400m relays will be decided. The Australian men's team of Connor Bond, Jacob Despard, Calab Law, and Rohan Browning will contest the 4x100m to close the program.

Last night, Australia's Mackenzie Little became a two-time medal winner at the world championships after throwing her way to bronze in the women's javelin final.

Follow all of the action of night nine at the world championships in our live blog: