BERLIN (AP) -- English singer and songwriter Harry Styles ran the Berlin Marathon in under three hours on Sunday.

Organizers confirmed to German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur that Styles took part in the marathon. Local newspaper Der Tagesspiegel was the first to report his participation.

The 31-year-old former member of the One Direction boy band was among 55,000 runners taking part in the race on what is widely regarded as the fastest marathon track in the world.

Styles -- reportedly using the pseudonym Sted Sarandos and wearing a headband and sunglasses -- completed the route in 2 hours, 59 minutes, 13 seconds. A sub-three hour marathon is a coveted mark for many marathon runners.

Der Tagesspiegel reported that Styles had been spotted running in Berlin in preparation for Sunday's race.

Styles was in a photo at the finish with Richard Whitehead, a two-time gold medal winner of the 200-meter dash at the Paralympic Games. Whitehead, who is on a quest to run 20 marathons this year, posted the photo on Instagram.

Styles' debut album, "Harry Styles," in 2017 topped the album charts in the U.S., Britain and several other countries, while the second, "Fine Line," appeared in 2019 and included the Grammy award-winning "Watermelon Sugar."