India at World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on September 27

The 2025 World Para Athletics Championships are all set to begin in New Delhi from 27 September with over 2200 para-athletes from 104 countries in action in the Indian capital.

There are not many Indian athletes in action on the opening day of the tournament, but the hosts have a chance to get on the medal table early, with a couple of medal events lined up for the day.

The main events for India on Day 1 will be on track, where defending champion Deepthi Jevanji will be in action in women's 400m T20 (for athletes with intellectual impairment). She is one of the best runners in the category and has won the gold medal at the 2024 World Championships with the then world record. She won a bronze medal at last year's Paris Paralympics on debut. Deepthi will be looking to put in another strong performance in front of a home crowd.

India has named its largest-ever contingent with 73 members and will hope to surpass their medal tally from the previous edition in 2024, when they had won 17 medals in Kobe, Japan.

Here's a look at India's schedule for September 27, Saturday:

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order.

09:15: Deepthi Jevanji - Women's 400m T20 - Heats

17:43: Manu - Men's Shot Put F37 - Medal event

17:47: Rakeshbhai Bhatt, Shreyansh Trivedi - Men's 100m T37 Heats

19:15: Deepthi Jevanji - Women's 400m T20 Final (if she qualifies) - Medal event

