India at World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on September 28

On the second day of the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, there are Indians in action in field events as they look to add to the medal tally at the home tournament.

India got their campaign off to a fantastic start with three medals won on Saturday. Shailesh Kumar opened the host nation's gold medal account with a record-breaking win in men's high jump T63 event, stunning Paralympic champion Ezra Frech of the USA. Varun Singh Bhati won the bronze medal in the same event, making it a double Indian podium. In the women's 400m T20 final, defending champion Deepthi Jeevanji of India picked up a silver with a season best time.

India has named its largest-ever contingent for the home Championship with 73 members and will hope to surpass their medal tally from the previous edition in 2024, when they had won 17 medals in Kobe, Japan.

Here's a look at India's schedule for September 28, Sunday:

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order.

17.05 PM: Parveen Kumar - Men's Javelin F57

17.05 PM: Hem Chandra - Men's Javelin F55/F56/F57

17.53 PM : Vikas - Men's Long Jump T45/T46/T47

17.53 PM: Ajay Singh - Men's Long Jump T45/T46/T47

18:37 PM: Rakeshbhai Bhatt - Men's 100m T37

18:37 PM: Shreyansh Trivedi - Men's 100m T37

Both are medal events and India can add to their tally on the second day as well.

