India at World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on September 29

As the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi enters its third day, India will look to put a medal-less second day behind them as they take to both track and field.

Earlier, India had got a fantastic start on day 1, Saturday. The host nation's first gold medal came via a stunning result: Shailesh Kumar with a record-breaking win in men's high jump T63 event, to beat big favourite and reigning Paralympic champion Ezra Frech of the USA. Varun Singh Bhati won the bronze medal in the same event, making it a double Indian podium. In the women's 400m T20 final, defending champion Deepthi Jeevanji of India picked up a silver to make it three.

This is India's largest-ever contingent, with 73 members and the hope will be that they can come together to surpass their medal tally from the previous edition in 2024, when they had won 17 medals in Kobe, Japan.

Here's a look at India's schedule for September 29, Monday:

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order.

9:05 AM -- Ayush Verma, Men's Shot Put F53 Final

9:15 AM -- Anandhi Kulanthaisamy, Women's Club Throw F32 Qualification

10:15 AM -- Ravi Rongali, Men's Shot Put F40 Final

10:40 AM -- Dayawanti, Women's Discus Throw F64

