India at World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on September 30

India's para athletes will look to increase their medal tally on the fourth day of the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi.

On Monday, India added two medals thanks to javelin throwers Rinku and Sundar Singh Gurjar, who finished 1-2 in the men's javelin throw F46 event. Rinku won his first World Championship gold medal with a superb throw of 66.37m while Gurjar claimed silver with a throw of 64.76m.

India have won a total of five medals so far, which includes two gold, two silver and one bronze. Previously, Shailesh Kumar won the gold in the F47 high jump event while Varun Singh Bhati clinched the bronze.

Tuesday will see another javelin thrower and a big medal favourite Sumit Antil in action.

Here's a look at India's schedule for September 30, Tuesday (medal events in bold):

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order.

09:00 - Men's Discus Throw F56 Final - Yogesh Kathuniya

09:10 - Women's Shot Put F54 Final - Keerthika Jayachandran

10:00 - Men's Long Jump T12 Final - Vishu

10:55 - Men's 400m T38 Round 1 - Heat 1 - Banothu Akira Nandan

17:00, Women's Club Throw F32 Final - Anandhi Kulanthaisamy

17:05 - Men's Javelin Throw F44 Final - Mahendra Gurjar, Sandeep, Sandip Sanjay Sagar, Pushpendra Singh

17:15 - Women's Shot Put F34 Final - Bhagyashri Madhavrao Jadhav

17:33 - Men's Shot Put F11 Final - Sagar

19:08 - Men's Javelin Throw F64 Final - Sumit Antil, Pardeep Kumar

