India at World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on October 1

Indian para athletes will aim to improve their medal tally on the fifth day of the World Para Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

India have so far won nine medals, which includes four gold, four silver and one bronze. Tuesday was a very successful day for India with Sumit Antil and Sandip Sargar winning gold medals in their respective javelin categories.

Sumit created a championship record with his throw of 71.37m in the F64 category while Sandip became world champion in the F44 category with a best throw of 62.82m. In fact it was India one-two in F44 with Sandeep Chaudhary winning the silver medal after a throw of 62.67m.

Here's a look at India's schedule for October 1, Wednesday (medal events in bold):

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order.

09:00 - Women's Javelin Throw F56 Final - Suchitra Parida

09:45 - Women's 400m T47 Heat 1 - Anjanaben Bumbadiya

17:00 - Men's Discus Throw F57 Qualification - Birbhadra Singh and Priyans Kumar

17:37 - Men's 400m T47 Heat - Dilip Gavit

