          India at World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on October 2

          Para athletes from India march during the opening ceremony of the World Para Athletics Championships at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, on September 25, 2025 in New Delhi, India. Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffOct 2, 2025, 02:00 AM

          After no medals on Wednesday, India's para athletes will look to improve their tally in the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Thursday.

          It's a busy day with as many as nine medal events involving the Indians. Dharambir, Haney, Sachin Khilari, Mohd. Yasser and Priyans Kumar are some of the athletes to watch out for.

          India have so far won nine medals in the competition -- four gold, four silver and one bronze. Brazil are leading the table with 30 medals (8 gold) while China have 21 (7 gold).

          Here's a look at India's schedule for October 2, Thursday (medal events in bold):

          NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order.

          09:10 - Women's Shot Put F57 Final - Sharmila

          10:03 - Men's Discus Throw F37 Final - Haney

          10:12 - Women's Shot Put F46 Final - Amisha Rawat

          17:00 - Men's Club Throw F51 Final - Pranav Soorma and Dharambir

          17:05 - Men's Long Jump T44 Final - Pardeep, Mit Bharatbhai Patel, Unni Renu

          17:30 - Women's 100m T12 Heat 1 - Simran

          17:35 - Men's Discus Throw F57 Final - Priyans Kumar and Atul Kaushik

          18:10 - Men's 400m T47 Final - Dilip Gavit

          18:26 - Men's Shot Put F46 Final - Mohd. Yasser, Sachin Khilari, Parveen

          18:55 - Men's Long Jump T64 Final - Solairaj Dharamraj

