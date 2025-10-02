India at World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on October 2

After no medals on Wednesday, India's para athletes will look to improve their tally in the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Thursday.
It's a busy day with as many as nine medal events involving the Indians. Dharambir, Haney, Sachin Khilari, Mohd. Yasser and Priyans Kumar are some of the athletes to watch out for.
India have so far won nine medals in the competition -- four gold, four silver and one bronze. Brazil are leading the table with 30 medals (8 gold) while China have 21 (7 gold).
Here's a look at India's schedule for October 2, Thursday (medal events in bold):
NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order.
09:10 - Women's Shot Put F57 Final - Sharmila
10:03 - Men's Discus Throw F37 Final - Haney
10:12 - Women's Shot Put F46 Final - Amisha Rawat
17:00 - Men's Club Throw F51 Final - Pranav Soorma and Dharambir
17:05 - Men's Long Jump T44 Final - Pardeep, Mit Bharatbhai Patel, Unni Renu
17:30 - Women's 100m T12 Heat 1 - Simran
17:35 - Men's Discus Throw F57 Final - Priyans Kumar and Atul Kaushik
18:10 - Men's 400m T47 Final - Dilip Gavit
18:26 - Men's Shot Put F46 Final - Mohd. Yasser, Sachin Khilari, Parveen
18:55 - Men's Long Jump T64 Final - Solairaj Dharamraj
