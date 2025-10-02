Open Extended Reactions

Real American Freestyle wrestling will have four championship matches during its Oct. 25 event at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pennsylvania.

There will be two title defenses in the circuit's second-ever event, organizers announced Thursday.

Nathan Tomasello will defend his bantamweight title against Roman Bravo-Young, a former Penn State star who will have the advantage of the home crowd. Bravo-Young wrestles internationally for Mexico and earned gold at the Pan-American wrestling championships this year.

Kyle Dake, a four-time world champion and two-time Olympic bronze medalist, will defend his cruiserweight title against Boris Makoev of Slovakia.

Two new belts will be added. David Carr will face Amr Reda of Egypt for the men's welterweight title and three-time Olympic medalist Helen Maroulis will face Samantha Stewart of Canada for the women's flyweight title.

Other matches include U.S. Olympian Mason Parris vs. Alexandr Romanov; Jake Varner vs. Pat Downey; Cayden Henschel vs. Keelon Jimison; and James Green vs. Tajmuraz Salkazanov.

"RAF02 will build on the foundation created with RAF01 and give audiences the excitement they've been looking for with freestyle wrestling," Real American Freestyle co-founder Izzy Martinez said.

The event will be streamed live on Fox Nation.