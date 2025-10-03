India at World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on October 3

Open Extended Reactions

After a rain-affected Thursday at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, Friday will see Indians in action across a number of medal events, including the ones rescheduled from yesterday to the rain.

Simran Sharma will be back on the track, competing in the Women's 100m T12 semifinal after a good run in the heats. Sachin Khilari, Mohd. Yasser and Solairaj Dharamraj will hope to take the field after their events got cancelled.

India won two medals on Thursday; Paralympic champion Dharambir Nain winning silver in men's club throw F51 and Atul Kaushik getting bronze in men's discus throw F57.

With no gold medals won, India dropped to seventh spot from fourth in the medal table with 4 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze (total of 11). Brazil continues to lead the medal tally with 12 gold, 17 silver and 7 bronze, followed by China (8-10-9) and Poland (7-2-5).

India can add to their tally, particularly in the evening session.

Here's a look at India's schedule for October 3, Friday (medal events in bold):

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order.

09:00 - Women's Shot Put F64 Final - Dayawanti

09:15 - Men's Shot Put F57 Qualification - Shubham Juyal

09: 56 - Men's Discus Throw F11 Final - Monu Ganghas

11: 10 - Women's 100m T12 Semi-Final - Simran Sharma

18:26 - Men's Shot Put F46 Final - Mohd. Yasser, Sachin Khilari, Parveen (rescheduled from yesterday due to rain)

18:55 - Men's Long Jump T64 Final - Solairaj Dharamraj (rescheduled from yesterday due to rain)

