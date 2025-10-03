Open Extended Reactions

ZURICH -- The 2026 women's hockey world championship will take place in November in Denmark, the sport's governing body announced Friday.

The shift from spring to fall beginning next year comes after the International Ice Hockey Federation was in talks with the Professional Women's Hockey League about scheduling. The PWHL is beginning its third season on Nov. 21, with play through April 25 and the playoffs to follow.

The world championships shifting to a pre-PWHL season timeline is ideal for participating players. The PHWL in 2026-27 could adjust its start as a result, rather than taking a three-week break in April for the worlds.

The move now also coincides with the Olympic year and the tournament at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Games.

The one drawback to a November world championship is the potential effect it could have on the women's college hockey schedule.