India at World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on October 4

Hosts India had a good outing at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Friday with four medals, including two gold,

Nishad Kumar and Simran won gold within moments of each other in the men's High Jump T47 and women's 100m T12 respectively. Preeti Pal picked up a bronze for India in the women's 200m T36 final and Pardeep Kumar claimed another bronze in the men's Discus Throw F46.

India are now up to fourth on the medals table, from 11th, thanks to the two gold medals won on Friday making it a total of 15 medals (6 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze.) Brazil continues to stay on top of the medal table with 12 gold, 18 silver and 7 bronze, ahead of China which has 9 gold, 16 silver and 13 bronze. Poland is in third place with 8 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze medals.

India can add to their tally, particularly in the evening session.

Here's a look at India's schedule for October 4, Saturday (medal events in bold):

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order.

09:05 - Women's Long Jump T47 Final - Nimisha Suresh

09:10 - Men's Javelin Throw F54 Final - Pradeep Kumar

17:00 - Men's Shot Put F57 Final - Hokato Hotozhe Sema, Soman Rana, Shubham Juyal

17:05 - Women's Club Throw F51 Final - Ekta Bhyan, Kashish Lakra

17:24 - Men's High Jump T64 Final - Banti, Praveen Kumar

17:44 - Women's 200m T12 Round 1 Heat - Simran Sharma

18:30 - Men's Javelin Throw F13 Final - Manjeet

