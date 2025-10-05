India at World Para Athletics Championships 2025: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on October 5

Open Extended Reactions

Another medal-laden day for hosts India at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, saw them add three medals to their tally, with Ekta Bhyan's silver as well as Soman Rana and Praveen Kumar's bronze medals on Saturday.

India have slipped to sixth in the standings however, with their total of 18 medals, coming with six gold, six silver and six bronze so far. However, this is India's best showing ever at the Para Athletics Worlds, besting the 17 medals earned in the 2024 edition in Kobe, Japan.

India can earn a maximum of seven medals on the final day of the event, which will see the likes of Paralympics gold medallist Navdeep in action. Paralympic medallists Simran and Preeti Pal could also add to India's medal tally,

Here's a look at India's schedule for October 5, Sunday (medal events in bold):

NOTE: The event timings are in IST chronological order.

09:00 - Women's Discus Throw F55 Final - Karamjyoti, Sakshi Kasana, Pooja

09:17 - Men's 200m T44 Round 1 - Heat 2 - Sandeep

09:32 - Women's 200m T12 Semi-Final 1 - Simran

10:17 - Women's 100m T35 Round 1 - Heat 2 - Preeti Pal

17:15 - Women's 200m T12 Final - Simran (if she qualifies)

17:42 - Women's 100m T35 Final - Preeti Pal (if she qualifies)

18:14 - Men's 200m T44 Final - Sandeep (if he qualifies)

18:18 - Men's Javelin Throw F41 Final - Navdeep

