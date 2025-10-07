Open Extended Reactions

Fox and its related networks will televise next year's World Baseball Classic, obtaining U.S. English and Spanish rights to the tournament.

Seven games from the upcoming WBC, including the title game, will be aired on Fox, the network announced Tuesday. In 2023, Fox broadcast the U.S. opener against Britain, as well as the championship game between the U.S. and Japan on FS1 and Fox Deportes.

Among the seven games Fox will air are three Pool B games that include the United States team, along with two quarterfinals games and the championship game on March 17 from Miami's loanDepot Park.

All other games will air on FS1, FS2, the Fox Sports app, Fox One or Tubi. Fox Deportes will broadcast 28 games as well -- all in Spanish -- including the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship.

Netflix previously announced it would air WBC games in Japan.

The sixth WBC will include 20 teams competing in four first-round pools in Tokyo; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Houston; and Miami starting on March 4 and 5.

"The World Baseball Classic embodies everything we love about the game -- passion, pride and world-class talent," said Fox Sports executive vice president Bill Wanger. "Following the tournament's wide-spread excitement and unforgettable finish from 2023, we're honored to once again deliver this premier global event to fans across the country."