Grand Sumo in London: The best pictures from Royal Albert Hall

The Royal Albert Hall has hosted a plethora of famous acts over the decades, including The Beatles, Queen, David Bowie and Adele.

A new name to join this extensive list of performers this week was sumo wrestler Onosato Daiki, the sumo wrestling grand champion.

Daiki was one of 40 elite wrestlers (rikishi) to take part in the Grand Sumo Tournament in London this week. It's only the second time in history that a full professional sumo tournament is being held outside Japan. Incidentally, the first one also took place in London, back in 1991.

Here are some of the best pictures from the one-of-a-kind event in central London.

The Japanese sumo wrestler, Onosato Daiki poses with a fan for a selfie outside the Royal Albert Hall Getty

People arrive on day two of the Grand Sumo Tournament at the Royal Albert Hall Getty

Sumo wrestlers, also known as Rikishi, during the opening ceremony on day two Getty

The purification drum is played during a ceremony before the bouts begin Getty

Wakatakakage (right) and Tamawashi in the Makuuchi Division bout Getty

The tournament hosts the most accomplished and elite sumos, including those who have reached the top rank of Yokozuna, and showcases Japan's rich cultural history and traditions Getty

Tobizaru throws salt before the Makuuchi Division bout against Kotoeiho Getty

Kinbozan and Tamawashi in the Makuuchi Division bout Getty