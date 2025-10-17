Grand Sumo in London: The best pictures from Royal Albert Hall

The Royal Albert Hall has hosted a plethora of famous acts over the decades, including The Beatles, Queen, David Bowie and Adele.
A new name to join this extensive list of performers this week was sumo wrestler Onosato Daiki, the sumo wrestling grand champion.
Daiki was one of 40 elite wrestlers (rikishi) to take part in the Grand Sumo Tournament in London this week. It's only the second time in history that a full professional sumo tournament is being held outside Japan. Incidentally, the first one also took place in London, back in 1991.
Here are some of the best pictures from the one-of-a-kind event in central London.