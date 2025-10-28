Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Lindsey Vonn feels like she has "nothing to prove" in her bid to return to the Olympics at the age of 41.

The American ski great with medals in multiple disciplines said Tuesday she's not worried about tarnishing her legacy after coming out of retirement several years after she last competed.

"I don't think anyone remembers Michael Jordan's comeback," Vonn said at the Team USA Olympic Media Summit ahead of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Games. "I don't think that tarnished his legacy at all. ... I've already succeeded. I've already won."

A partial knee replacement in the spring of 2024 paved the way for her return to racing with Vonn setting her sights on skiing in one of her favorite places in Cortina. She plans to compete in the downhill, super-G and team combined races, pending her ability to qualify for those events.

Vonn is aiming to be back at the Olympics, where she won downhill gold and super-G bronze at the 2010 Vancouver Games and downhill bronze at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games -- what she thought was her final Olympics. She's not shy in acknowledging her age and how her training has changed but insisted she is not satisfied with just participating.

"I think I'm in potentially the best shape of my life," Vonn said.